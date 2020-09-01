Dr. Arnel Joaquin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joaquin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arnel Joaquin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arnel Joaquin, MD
Dr. Arnel Joaquin, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.
Dr. Joaquin works at
Dr. Joaquin's Office Locations
Ideal Health Care and Medical Clinic Inc3030 W Ball Rd, Anaheim, CA 92804 Directions (657) 337-5055
- 2 6245 De Longpre Ave Ste 208, Los Angeles, CA 90028 Directions (323) 785-1223
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Southern California Hospital At Hollywood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net of California
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Arnel is a wonderful doctor, he made sure I was well taken cared of. More than that, he is a wonderful person. Highly recommended!
About Dr. Arnel Joaquin, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1720032980
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Los Angeles
- Wayne St University Detroit M C
- Wayne State U Med SCh
- University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine
- Univ of the Philippines
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Dr. Joaquin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joaquin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joaquin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joaquin works at
Dr. Joaquin has seen patients for Malnutrition, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joaquin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Joaquin speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Joaquin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joaquin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joaquin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joaquin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.