Overview of Dr. Arnel Pallera, MD

Dr. Arnel Pallera, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Central Washington University and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Methodist University Hospital, Regional One Health and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Pallera works at Arnel Pallera in Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.