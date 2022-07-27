Dr. Arnie Tannenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tannenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arnie Tannenbaum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arnie Tannenbaum, MD
Dr. Arnie Tannenbaum, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hudson, FL. They graduated from Tulane University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital and HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.
Dr. Tannenbaum works at
Dr. Tannenbaum's Office Locations
1
Suncoast Urology7614 Jacque Rd Ste A, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 380-2647Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Suncoast Urology11373 Cortez Blvd Ste 209, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 605-0979Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tannenbaum did a procedure on my bladder and I am doing better. I would highly recommend him with your Urological needs. Thank you.
About Dr. Arnie Tannenbaum, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1952348971
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Tulane University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tannenbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tannenbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tannenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Tannenbaum has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tannenbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Tannenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tannenbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tannenbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tannenbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.