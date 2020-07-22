Dr. Arnold Advincula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Advincula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arnold Advincula, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arnold Advincula, MD
Dr. Arnold Advincula, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with University of North Carolina Hosptial
Dr. Advincula works at
Dr. Advincula's Office Locations
Columbia Primary Care - Midtown51 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019 Directions
ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown51 West 51st St Floor 3, Suite 320, New York, NY 10019 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Advincula is a Rockstar in his field. He gives you the best recommendation. My case was complicated and I was scared. He made my recovery so fast that everyone can’t believe that I just had that big of procedure. Thank you Dr. Advincula, you’re the best!
About Dr. Arnold Advincula, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1437242807
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina Hosptial
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Advincula has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Advincula accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Advincula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Advincula has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic and Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Advincula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Advincula. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Advincula.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Advincula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Advincula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.