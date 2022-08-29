Dr. Arnold Almonte, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Almonte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arnold Almonte, DO
Overview of Dr. Arnold Almonte, DO
Dr. Arnold Almonte, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.
Dr. Almonte works at
Dr. Almonte's Office Locations
-
1
Almonte Center for Facial Cosmetic Surgery1420 Blue Oaks Blvd Ste 100, Roseville, CA 95747 Directions (916) 771-2062Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Almonte?
I have had two procedures done by Dr. Almonte and could not be happier! Dr Almonte is an extremely compassionate, caring and diligent Dr that takes the time to really listen to his patients and their desires. I highly recommend Dr A!
About Dr. Arnold Almonte, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1669453395
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- St. John's Episcopal Hospital
- Peninsula Hosp
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Almonte has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Almonte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Almonte works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Almonte. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Almonte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Almonte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Almonte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.