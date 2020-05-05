See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Jamaica Plain, MA
Dr. Arnold Alqueza, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.2 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Arnold Alqueza, MD

Dr. Arnold Alqueza, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jamaica Plain, MA. They completed their residency with Massachusetts General Hospital

Dr. Alqueza works at Brigham Foot & Ankle Center in Jamaica Plain, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear, Joint Pain and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alqueza's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital, Orthopaedic Center
    1153 Centre St Ste 5, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 732-5322

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Rotator Cuff Tear
Joint Pain
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 05, 2020
    I had a virtual visit with Dr Alqueza for pain I was experiencing in my right shoulder and surrounding area. The doctor had me prepare for the appointment by having me get xrays prior to seeing him. He was thoroughly prepared, listened to my complaints, walked me through several movements to demonstrate the level of pain. He had a personable yet professional manner. He diagnosed my problem, ordered physical therapy and gave me follow up instructions. His post visit report includes everything we discussed.
    Ms Kunz — May 05, 2020
    About Dr. Arnold Alqueza, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023144755
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arnold Alqueza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alqueza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alqueza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alqueza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alqueza works at Brigham Foot & Ankle Center in Jamaica Plain, MA. View the full address on Dr. Alqueza’s profile.

    Dr. Alqueza has seen patients for Rotator Cuff Tear, Joint Pain and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alqueza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Alqueza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alqueza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alqueza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alqueza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

