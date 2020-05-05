Dr. Arnold Alqueza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alqueza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arnold Alqueza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arnold Alqueza, MD
Dr. Arnold Alqueza, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jamaica Plain, MA. They completed their residency with Massachusetts General Hospital
Dr. Alqueza works at
Dr. Alqueza's Office Locations
Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital, Orthopaedic Center1153 Centre St Ste 5, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 Directions (617) 732-5322
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a virtual visit with Dr Alqueza for pain I was experiencing in my right shoulder and surrounding area. The doctor had me prepare for the appointment by having me get xrays prior to seeing him. He was thoroughly prepared, listened to my complaints, walked me through several movements to demonstrate the level of pain. He had a personable yet professional manner. He diagnosed my problem, ordered physical therapy and gave me follow up instructions. His post visit report includes everything we discussed.
About Dr. Arnold Alqueza, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1023144755
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Alqueza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alqueza accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alqueza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alqueza works at
Dr. Alqueza has seen patients for Rotator Cuff Tear, Joint Pain and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alqueza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Alqueza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alqueza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alqueza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alqueza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.