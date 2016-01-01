Overview

Dr. Arnold Baas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Baas works at UCLA Cardiovascular Center - Westwood in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Pericardial Disease and Pericarditis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.