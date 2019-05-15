Dr. Arnold Barz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arnold Barz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arnold Barz, MD
Dr. Arnold Barz, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center, Willis-Knighton Medical Center and WK Bossier Health Center.
Dr. Barz works at
Dr. Barz's Office Locations
-
1
Northwest Louisiana Nephrology1800 Buckner St Ste C120, Shreveport, LA 71101 Directions (318) 227-8899
-
2
Bossier Regional Dialysis Center2907 Plantation Dr, Bossier City, LA 71111 Directions (318) 746-8440
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- WK Bossier Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barz?
Very thorough with good bed side manner. Listens well to your symptoms and addresses them. Very punctual and does not rush through appointment
About Dr. Arnold Barz, MD
- Nephrology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1710972559
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center At New Orl
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barz works at
Dr. Barz has seen patients for Acute Kidney Failure, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Barz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.