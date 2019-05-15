Overview of Dr. Arnold Barz, MD

Dr. Arnold Barz, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center, Willis-Knighton Medical Center and WK Bossier Health Center.



Dr. Barz works at Northwest Louisiana Nephrology in Shreveport, LA with other offices in Bossier City, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.