Overview of Dr. Arnold Baskies, MD

Dr. Arnold Baskies, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Willingboro, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.



Dr. Baskies works at Louis S Ruvolo M D LLC in Willingboro, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.