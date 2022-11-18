See All Plastic Surgeons in Manhasset, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Arnold Breitbart, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (64)
Map Pin Small Manhasset, NY
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Arnold Breitbart, MD

Dr. Arnold Breitbart, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Breitbart works at ARNOLD BREITBART MD FACS PLL in Manhasset, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Breitbart's Office Locations

  1
    Arnold S Breitbart MD Facs Pllc
    1155 Northern Blvd, Manhasset, NY 11030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 365-3511

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Breast Hypoplasia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Breast Hypoplasia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Nov 18, 2022
    My experience from 1st visit to follow ups after procedure have been very positive. I am extremely happy with results of having Smart Lipo on my belly and flanks. Prior to appt w/Dr. B, I lost 15 pounds. I was not horribly overweight just out of shape and really just wanting to get back into my size 8's. Dr. B was honest about potential results. The day of procedure, he and the nurse were very kind, soft spoken and professional. The results met my expectations which were realistic. I am very happy choosing Dr. B and Smart Lipo. For me the procedure was affordable and visible results achieved. I did not want to have surgery with tummy tuck, etc... His staff are very organized and friendly. Dr. B is quietly direct, which I like. I was given options regarding anesthesia. Procedure took place in his office. I was the only patient and full attention was provided to me. Down time was minimal and for me, pain free. I followed his directions regarding wearing tightening garment, etc...
    EM — Nov 18, 2022
    Dr. Breitbart's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Breitbart

    About Dr. Arnold Breitbart, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538255567
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University School Of Med
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arnold Breitbart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Breitbart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Breitbart has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Breitbart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Breitbart works at ARNOLD BREITBART MD FACS PLL in Manhasset, NY. View the full address on Dr. Breitbart’s profile.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Breitbart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Breitbart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Breitbart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Breitbart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

