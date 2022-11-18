Dr. Arnold Breitbart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Breitbart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arnold Breitbart, MD
Overview of Dr. Arnold Breitbart, MD
Dr. Arnold Breitbart, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Breitbart's Office Locations
Arnold S Breitbart MD Facs Pllc1155 Northern Blvd, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 365-3511
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience from 1st visit to follow ups after procedure have been very positive. I am extremely happy with results of having Smart Lipo on my belly and flanks. Prior to appt w/Dr. B, I lost 15 pounds. I was not horribly overweight just out of shape and really just wanting to get back into my size 8's. Dr. B was honest about potential results. The day of procedure, he and the nurse were very kind, soft spoken and professional. The results met my expectations which were realistic. I am very happy choosing Dr. B and Smart Lipo. For me the procedure was affordable and visible results achieved. I did not want to have surgery with tummy tuck, etc... His staff are very organized and friendly. Dr. B is quietly direct, which I like. I was given options regarding anesthesia. Procedure took place in his office. I was the only patient and full attention was provided to me. Down time was minimal and for me, pain free. I followed his directions regarding wearing tightening garment, etc...
About Dr. Arnold Breitbart, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York University School Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Breitbart has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Breitbart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Breitbart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Breitbart.
