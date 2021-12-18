Dr. Brizuela has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arnold Brizuela, MD
Overview of Dr. Arnold Brizuela, MD
Dr. Arnold Brizuela, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO.
Dr. Brizuela's Office Locations
West Coast Neurology, Inc1015 N 1St Ave, Arcadia, CA 91006 Directions (626) 598-3770
VA Hospital Dental Clinic5901 E 7th St, Long Beach, CA 90822 Directions (562) 826-8000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brizuela was extremely professional and empathetic. He explained everything at a level that I would understand. I highly recommend Dr. Brizuela.
About Dr. Arnold Brizuela, MD
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1528325818
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brizuela accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brizuela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brizuela has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Parkinsonism and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brizuela on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Brizuela. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brizuela.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brizuela, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brizuela appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.