Dr. Arnold Bullock, MD

Urology
3.8 (28)
Map Pin Small Saint Louis, MO
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Arnold Bullock, MD

Dr. Arnold Bullock, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital, Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and Christian Hospital.

Dr. Bullock works at Washington University Urology in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bullock's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Washington University Urology
    4921 Parkview Pl Ste 11C, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-8200
  2. 2
    Washington University
    4960 Childrens Pl, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-8200
  3. 3
    St. Louis Neurological Institute Inc.
    11155 Dunn Rd Ste 202N, Saint Louis, MO 63136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-8200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alton Memorial Hospital
  • Barnes Jewish Hospital
  • Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
  • Christian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Incontinence
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Incontinence
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Bladder Cancer
Hypogonadism
Polyuria
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Removal
Testicular Dysfunction
Bacteriuria Screening
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Infection
Bladder Scan
Bladder Surgery
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Cystectomy
Cystometry
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Dipstick Urinalysis
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Epididymitis
Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hydrocele
Hydronephrosis
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Stones
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Phimosis
Prostate Biopsy
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Prostate Cyst
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Uroflowmetry
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Bedwetting
Bladder Atony
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Stones
Chronic Prostatitis
Circumcision
Cystotomy
End-Stage Renal Disease
Gonorrhea Infections
Incomplete Circumcision Repair
Peyronie's Disease
Priapism
Prostate Stones
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance
Prostatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Spermatocele
Ureteral Stones
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urethral Dilation
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy)
Varicocele
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    HAP Insurance
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Arnold Bullock, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992721120
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arnold Bullock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bullock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bullock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bullock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bullock works at Washington University Urology in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Bullock’s profile.

    Dr. Bullock has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bullock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Bullock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bullock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bullock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bullock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

