Dr. Arnold Bullock, MD
Overview of Dr. Arnold Bullock, MD
Dr. Arnold Bullock, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital, Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and Christian Hospital.
Dr. Bullock works at
Dr. Bullock's Office Locations
Washington University Urology4921 Parkview Pl Ste 11C, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-8200
Washington University4960 Childrens Pl, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-8200
St. Louis Neurological Institute Inc.11155 Dunn Rd Ste 202N, Saint Louis, MO 63136 Directions (314) 362-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Alton Memorial Hospital
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Christian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had a Vasectomy performed in office by Dr Bullock. He was not only interested in completing the procedure but took time to educate and communicate. Answered all my questions and was interested in me as a person. He was personable and attentive before, during, and after the procedure. Procedure was performed efficiently and with precision. Small incision, no residual pain, easy recovery. Shout out also to his staff who worked seamlessly to provide me with an EXCELLENT experience.
About Dr. Arnold Bullock, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Dr. Bullock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bullock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bullock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bullock has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bullock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Bullock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bullock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bullock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bullock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.