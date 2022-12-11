See All Psychiatrists in North Miami Beach, FL
Dr. Arnold Carter, MD

Psychiatry
2.9 (29)
Map Pin Small North Miami Beach, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Arnold Carter, MD

Dr. Arnold Carter, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF LOUVAIN.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Carter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    18260 NE 19th Ave Ste 102, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 935-6060

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening

Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Dec 11, 2022
    I've seen many doctors over the years who have prescribed medications that were all hit or miss - until Dr. Carter. He does brain mapping to determine exactly where the problem lies so he can prescribe the exact medication needed. I feel like myself again thanks to this great doctor and wonderful human being. Thank you Dr. Carter for giving me my life back!
    J.B. — Dec 11, 2022
    About Dr. Arnold Carter, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English, French
    • 1194915439
    Education & Certifications

    • CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF LOUVAIN
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arnold Carter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

