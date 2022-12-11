Dr. Arnold Carter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arnold Carter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arnold Carter, MD
Dr. Arnold Carter, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF LOUVAIN.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Carter's Office Locations
- 1 18260 NE 19th Ave Ste 102, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 Directions (305) 935-6060
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carter?
I've seen many doctors over the years who have prescribed medications that were all hit or miss - until Dr. Carter. He does brain mapping to determine exactly where the problem lies so he can prescribe the exact medication needed. I feel like myself again thanks to this great doctor and wonderful human being. Thank you Dr. Carter for giving me my life back!
About Dr. Arnold Carter, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, French
- 1194915439
Education & Certifications
- CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF LOUVAIN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carter speaks French.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.