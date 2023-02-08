See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Ridgewood, NJ
Dr. Arnold Criscitiello, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (34)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Arnold Criscitiello, MD

Dr. Arnold Criscitiello, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Criscitiello works at Boyd H. Seidenberg Mdpa in Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Degenerative Disc Disease and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Criscitiello's Office Locations

    Boyd H. Seidenberg Mdpa
    85 S Maple Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 (201) 445-2830

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intervertebral Disc Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Treatment frequency



Intervertebral Disc Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spine Deformities
Arthritis of the Elbow
Broken Neck
Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Neck Pain
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Herniated Disc
Herniated Disc Surgery
Joint Pain
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Laminoforaminotomy
Limb Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Myelopathy
Neuroplasty
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pathological Spine Fracture
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Spinal Fusion
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Coccygeal Pain
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Ganglion Cyst
Gout
Hip Sprain
Interlaminar Spacer
Internal Derangement of Knee
Knee Dislocation
Lupus
Neck Muscle Strain
Osteosarcoma
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance
Rib Fracture
Rotator Cuff Tear
Sacrum Disorders
Scapular Fracture
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
Spine Fracture Treatment
Steroid Injection
Systemic Sclerosis
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Torticollis
Trigger Finger
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Arnold Criscitiello, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245233634
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arnold Criscitiello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Criscitiello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Criscitiello has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Criscitiello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Criscitiello works at Boyd H. Seidenberg Mdpa in Ridgewood, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Criscitiello’s profile.

    Dr. Criscitiello has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Degenerative Disc Disease and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Criscitiello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Criscitiello. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Criscitiello.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Criscitiello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Criscitiello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

