Dr. Arnold Greenberg, MD

Neurology
2.2 (10)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Arnold Greenberg, MD

Dr. Arnold Greenberg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from IVANO-FRANKOVSKIJ MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Greenberg works at Arnold Greenberg M.d. in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Chronic Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Greenberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arnold Greenberg M.d.
    2299 Post St Ste 206, San Francisco, CA 94115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 346-7505

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Vertigo
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Vertigo
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Culture for Bacteria Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Casting Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Enema Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Soft Tissue Lesion Chevron Icon
Feces Culture, Bacteria Chevron Icon
Flu Shot Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lab Service Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Newborn and Well-Child Care Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preventive Care Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Biopsy Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Viral Culture Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
X-Ray Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Arnold Greenberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1780616177
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • IVANO-FRANKOVSKIJ MEDICAL INSTITUTE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arnold Greenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Greenberg works at Arnold Greenberg M.d. in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. Greenberg’s profile.

    Dr. Greenberg has seen patients for Vertigo, Chronic Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

