Dr. Arnold Greenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arnold Greenberg, MD
Dr. Arnold Greenberg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from IVANO-FRANKOVSKIJ MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Greenberg's Office Locations
-
1
Arnold Greenberg M.d.2299 Post St Ste 206, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 346-7505
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Super efficient front of office. He is thorough. He listens. He is serious and not overly chatty but he is great. I felt very confident with my first visit with Dr. Greenberg.
About Dr. Arnold Greenberg, MD
- Neurology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1780616177
Education & Certifications
- IVANO-FRANKOVSKIJ MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenberg has seen patients for Vertigo, Chronic Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Greenberg speaks Russian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.