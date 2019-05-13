See All Podiatrists in Bingham Farms, MI
Dr. Arnold Gross, DPM

Podiatry
4.4 (14)
Map Pin Small Bingham Farms, MI
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Arnold Gross, DPM

Dr. Arnold Gross, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bingham Farms, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.

Dr. Gross works at Arnold S. Gross, D.P.M., P.C. in Bingham Farms, MI with other offices in West Bloomfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gross' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arnold S. Gross, D.P.M., P.C.
    31500 Telegraph Rd Ste 235, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 646-6882
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Arnold S Gross DPM
    2300 Haggerty Rd Ste 1175, West Bloomfield, MI 48323 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 960-4444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
  • DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 13, 2019
    Dr. Gross is a great doctor-very knowledgeable, extremely compassionate and always takes care of your feet problems.
    — May 13, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Arnold Gross, DPM
    About Dr. Arnold Gross, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780778704
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Harris County Hospital District
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

