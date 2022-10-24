Dr. Arnold Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arnold Katz, MD
Overview of Dr. Arnold Katz, MD
Dr. Arnold Katz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lenexa, KS. They completed their fellowship with Georgetown University School Of Medicine
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz's Office Locations
- 1 10550 Quivira Rd Ste 320, Lenexa, KS 66215 Directions (913) 888-3231
-
2
Liberty Hospital2525 Glenn Hendren Dr, Liberty, MO 64068 Directions (913) 888-3231Wednesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- Liberty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen numerous rheumatologists and Dr Katz is the first doctor that actually listens to me and truly wants to help me feel better. Can not say enough about how great the man is.
About Dr. Arnold Katz, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1023034923
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katz has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.