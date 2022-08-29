Overview of Dr. Arnold Kiburz, MD

Dr. Arnold Kiburz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Kiburz works at New Mexico Orthopaedics in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Knee Sprain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.