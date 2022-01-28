Dr. Arnold Lang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arnold Lang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arnold Lang, MD
Dr. Arnold Lang, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Universite De Liege, Faculte De Medecine|University of Li ge and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Dr. Lang's Office Locations
HCA Florida Neurosurgical Specialists - Plantation8251 W Broward Blvd Ste 300, Port St Lucie, FL 33328 Directions (954) 475-9244
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Health Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Arnold Lang is a great doctor, knowledgeable, sensitive , informative. He listens to your concerns and takes time to find a solution for your health issues giving expert medical care. I walked away with a confident experience. I highly recommend him to anyone looking for a specialist.
About Dr. Arnold Lang, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1518904820
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami
- University Miami
- University Miami|University of Miami Hospital
- Universite De Liege, Faculte De Medecine|University of Li ge
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lang.
