Overview

Dr. Arnold Leiboff, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, Saint Charles Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Leiboff works at Colon and Rectal Surgeons of Long Island in East Setauket, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fissure, Anal Fistula and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.