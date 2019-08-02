Dr. Arnold Levin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arnold Levin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arnold Levin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
Locations
Seattle11800 NE 128th St Ste 100, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-4500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Levin's for over 8 years, & have always experienced something that is rare today...Excellent listening skills. He's very professional & personable, which makes a visit so much easier. I would recommend him to others.
About Dr. Arnold Levin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of New Mexico
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- U Mich Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Levin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levin has seen patients for Hernia and Duodenal Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Levin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levin.
