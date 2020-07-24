Dr. Arnold Mandelstam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandelstam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arnold Mandelstam, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS.
- 1 136 Woodbury Rd Ste 101, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 692-4055
FANTASTIC.....Dr. Mandelstam Is excellent.. my years of experience with him proves to me he’s excellent prescribing medications & particularly conscientious in following up to make sure I was doing as well as possible on those medications??... Also he’s proven. to me he really cares about his clients by being AVAILABLE for an emergency but also in regularly scheduled appointments! I think he’s exceptionally intelligent, fairing, experienced , and intuitive . I recommend him highly!
- 44 years of experience
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
Dr. Mandelstam has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mandelstam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandelstam. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandelstam.
