Overview of Dr. Arnold Mellits, MD

Dr. Arnold Mellits, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Mellits works at Laureate Medical Group in Alpharetta, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.