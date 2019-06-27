See All Psychiatrists in Savannah, GA
Dr. Arnold Negrin, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Arnold Negrin, MD

Psychiatry
2.8 (48)
Map Pin Small Savannah, GA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Arnold Negrin, MD

Dr. Arnold Negrin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina.

Dr. Negrin works at NEGRIN F ARNOLD MD in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Negrin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Negrin F Arnold MD
    200 Stephenson Ave Ste 302, Savannah, GA 31405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 351-0325

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Negrin?

    Jun 27, 2019
    Dr. Negrin runs his clinic better than any other psychiatrist I've been to. Both Dr. Negrin and his staff have treated me with respect by taking my concerns and suggestions into account when providing treatment. During the busiest times of day, you may need to wait sometime past your scheduled appointment to be seen. I think this is a fair trade for how quickly new patients and patients in distress can schedule new appointments. I've experienced wait times upwards of 2 months, but my first appointment was scheduled in two weeks. Coming to Dr. Negrin has truly given me a new lease on life.
    Mark R. — Jun 27, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Arnold Negrin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Arnold Negrin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Negrin to family and friends

    Dr. Negrin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Negrin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Arnold Negrin, MD.

    About Dr. Arnold Negrin, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336186311
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arnold Negrin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Negrin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Negrin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Negrin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Negrin works at NEGRIN F ARNOLD MD in Savannah, GA. View the full address on Dr. Negrin’s profile.

    Dr. Negrin has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Negrin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Negrin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Negrin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Negrin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Negrin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Arnold Negrin, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.