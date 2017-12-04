See All Psychiatrists in Whittier, CA
Dr. Arnold Nerenberg, MD

Psychiatry
4.1 (11)
Map Pin Small Whittier, CA
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Arnold Nerenberg, MD

Dr. Arnold Nerenberg, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Whittier, CA. 

Dr. Nerenberg works at Mental Health Services- A Psychological Corporation in Whittier, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nerenberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mental Health Services- A Psychological Corporation
    7238 Painter Ave, Whittier, CA 90602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 693-5600

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Dec 04, 2017
I have been a patient of Dr. Arnold Nerenberg for over five years. The doctor has helped me tremendously. He is good at simplifying very intricate issues and synthesizing bigger problems. I'm really glad for giving his practice a chance and would definitely recommend to others.
jane kth in Virginia — Dec 04, 2017
Photo: Dr. Arnold Nerenberg, MD
About Dr. Arnold Nerenberg, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1124148440
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nerenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Nerenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Nerenberg works at Mental Health Services- A Psychological Corporation in Whittier, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nerenberg’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nerenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nerenberg.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nerenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nerenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

