Dr. Arnold-Peter Weiss, MD
Overview of Dr. Arnold-Peter Weiss, MD
Dr. Arnold-Peter Weiss, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Weiss' Office Locations
Providence Office2 Dudley St Ste 200, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 457-1500
Ocpn-uoi Inc.1 Kettle Point Ave, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 457-1520Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My visit was great Dr. Weiss answered all of my questions and concerns, and they are very thorough. The whole staff is very pleasant.
About Dr. Arnold-Peter Weiss, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Dutch
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weiss has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Wrist Replacement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Weiss speaks Dutch.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.