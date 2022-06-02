Dr. Arnold Rosenberg, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arnold Rosenberg, DMD
Overview
Dr. Arnold Rosenberg, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Yardley, PA.
Locations
Shady Brook Family Dental404 Floral Vale Blvd, Yardley, PA 19067 Directions (215) 515-2474
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Capital Blue Cross
- Delta Dental
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great dental care. Both Jenna and Dr Rosenburg are thorough, professional and caring. Love my visits there!
About Dr. Arnold Rosenberg, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1780796391
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rosenberg using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.
