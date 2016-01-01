Overview of Dr. Arnold Ross, MD

Dr. Arnold Ross, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Ross works at Arnold Ross DPM & Associates in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.