Dr. Rossi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arnold Rossi, MD
Overview of Dr. Arnold Rossi, MD
Dr. Arnold Rossi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rossi's Office Locations
- 1 100 Retreat Ave, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 278-0070
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rossi?
about 20 years ago he operated on my back. He did fabulous job i've had not one problem. This year I helped a man move a very large heavy piece[ furniture and did most of lifting and pushing and pulling. The man didn't even know how to use a dolley. I wish I didn't doit. But at the time I didn't realize I was causing myself damage. within two days I could barely walk because of so much pain. This is on the other side of my back nfrom my other surgery. before I tried all kinds 0f therapy for months nothing helped. I know the symptoms are identical to my last injury and I would love to have DR. Rossi treat me again. He is brilliant. If I bend over when I walk it relieves some of the pain
About Dr. Arnold Rossi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1720071178
Education & Certifications
- Umea U Hosp
- Hartford Hosp-U Conn
- Hartford Hospital
- University of Connecticut School Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rossi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rossi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Rossi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rossi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rossi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rossi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.