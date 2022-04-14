Dr. Arnold D Salzberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salzberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arnold D Salzberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Arnold D Salzberg, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Carilion Clinic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery - Roanoke3 Riverside Cir, Roanoke, VA 24016 Directions (540) 224-5170Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Carilion Clinic General Surgery - Franklin390 S Main St, Rocky Mount, VA 24151 Directions (540) 489-6348
Carilion Clinic General Surgery - Lexington100 Spotswood Dr, Lexington, VA 24450 Directions (540) 463-7108
Carilion Rockbridge Community Hospital1 Health Cir, Lexington, VA 24450 Directions (540) 458-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Salzberg has you going to all classes to understand weight lose surgery and this was a very exciting experience and helps you understand how important it is to follow his directions. He did my bariatric sleeve in 2019 and I hadn't been this small in about 22 years and after about 6 months I had knee replacements. I felt like a new person. I was grateful to have such a wonderful doctor.
About Dr. Arnold D Salzberg, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1104927284
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salzberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salzberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salzberg has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salzberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Salzberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salzberg.
