Dr. Arnold Sarazen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarazen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arnold Sarazen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arnold Sarazen, MD
Dr. Arnold Sarazen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wakefield, RI. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital, Newport Hospital, South County Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Sarazen works at
Dr. Sarazen's Office Locations
Urology Associates Inc70 Kenyon Ave Unit 322, Wakefield, RI 02879 Directions (401) 788-8780
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
- Newport Hospital
- South County Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable, listened to my questions and explained everything completely and made it easy to understand. Great personality and compassionate. His staff and nurse were great.
About Dr. Arnold Sarazen, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1457324758
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sarazen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarazen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarazen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarazen has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sarazen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarazen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarazen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarazen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarazen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.