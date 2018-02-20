Overview of Dr. Arnold Schwartz, MD

Dr. Arnold Schwartz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Huntington Station, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.



Dr. Schwartz works at Orthopedic Spine Care Of Long Island in Huntington Station, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.