Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arnold Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. Arnold Smith, MD
Dr. Arnold Smith, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Fort Smith and North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Mercy Hospital Fort Smith7301 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (479) 314-7545
North Arkansas Regional Medical Center620 N Main St, Harrison, AR 72601 Directions (870) 414-4244
Highlands Oncology Group Dba Highlands Pharmacy808 S 52ND ST, Rogers, AR 72758 Directions (479) 936-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Fort Smith
- North Arkansas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Arnold Smith, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1346213311
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.