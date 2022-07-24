Dr. Arnold Vardiman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vardiman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arnold Vardiman, MD
Overview of Dr. Arnold Vardiman, MD
Dr. Arnold Vardiman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Hill Country Memorial Hospital, Medina Regional Hospital, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, Peterson Regional Medical Center and Uvalde Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Vardiman works at
Dr. Vardiman's Office Locations
Neurosurgical Associates of San Antonio P.A.4410 Medical Dr Ste 610, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-2453
Neurosurgical Associates of Sa1139 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 301, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 477-1956
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Hill Country Memorial Hospital
- Medina Regional Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
- Peterson Regional Medical Center
- Uvalde Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vardiman?
Dr Vardiman has great communication skills and a personal touch that builds confidence. I am a physician and Dr Vardiman is a physician’s physician. He has done 2 surgeries—scary!—on me and I an very pleased with our association.
About Dr. Arnold Vardiman, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1346241817
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
