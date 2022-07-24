Overview of Dr. Arnold Vardiman, MD

Dr. Arnold Vardiman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Hill Country Memorial Hospital, Medina Regional Hospital, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, Peterson Regional Medical Center and Uvalde Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Vardiman works at Neurosurgical Associates of San Antonio P.A. in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.