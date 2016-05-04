Dr. Arnold Wald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arnold Wald, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arnold Wald, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Madison, WI. They completed their fellowship with The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Dr. Wald works at
Locations
Uw Health - Digestive Health Center750 UNIVERSITY ROW, Madison, WI 53705 Directions (608) 890-5000
Uw Pediatric Neurology1685 Highland Ave, Madison, WI 53705 Directions (608) 263-1995
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Brilliant doctor. Vast amounts of knowledge. Able to answer all of my questions with ease. Does not rely on a computer program to guide to the next step in treatment.
About Dr. Arnold Wald, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1063488419
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Kings County Hospital Center
- Kings County Hospital Center
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
