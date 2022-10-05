Dr. Arnoldo Ghitis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghitis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arnoldo Ghitis, MD
Overview of Dr. Arnoldo Ghitis, MD
Dr. Arnoldo Ghitis, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad del Valle|Universidad Del Valle, Cali, Division De Ciencias De La Salud and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, Florida Medical Center and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Dr. Ghitis' Office Locations
HCA Florida Broward Cardiology - Plantation8251 W Broward Blvd Ste 304, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 691-3583Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- Florida Medical Center
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
On Tuesday October 4, 2022 was my first visit to Dr. Ghitis's office and it truly was a good experience...He came in the office and a provided a fist bump (of which I loved, Lol!) and then he went on with the business at hand. He listed to my concerns, he was patient and kind. He was a referral from one of my other doctor's and I'm glad she did, "he's a keeper"!
About Dr. Arnoldo Ghitis, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790860310
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital|Washington University In St. Louis
- St Luke's Hospital, St Louis, Missouri|St. Luke S Hospital
- Universidad del Valle|Universidad Del Valle, Cali, Division De Ciencias De La Salud
- Internal Medicine
