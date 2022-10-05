Overview of Dr. Arnoldo Ghitis, MD

Dr. Arnoldo Ghitis, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad del Valle|Universidad Del Valle, Cali, Division De Ciencias De La Salud and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, Florida Medical Center and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.



Dr. Ghitis works at HCA Florida Broward Cardiology - Plantation in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.