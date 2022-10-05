See All Interventional Cardiologists in Plantation, FL
Dr. Arnoldo Ghitis, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4.7 (83)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Arnoldo Ghitis, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad del Valle|Universidad Del Valle, Cali, Division De Ciencias De La Salud and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, Florida Medical Center and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.

Dr. Ghitis works at HCA Florida Broward Cardiology - Plantation in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
  1. 1
    HCA Florida Broward Cardiology - Plantation
    8251 W Broward Blvd Ste 304, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 691-3583
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital
  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
  • Florida Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Coronary Interventional Procedures Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Edema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Edema
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Fall Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fall
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Myocarditis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 05, 2022
    On Tuesday October 4, 2022 was my first visit to Dr. Ghitis's office and it truly was a good experience...He came in the office and a provided a fist bump (of which I loved, Lol!) and then he went on with the business at hand. He listed to my concerns, he was patient and kind. He was a referral from one of my other doctor's and I'm glad she did, "he's a keeper"!
    Valerie Tyson — Oct 05, 2022
    Interventional Cardiology
    41 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1790860310
    Barnes Jewish Hospital|Washington University In St. Louis
    St Luke's Hospital, St Louis, Missouri|St. Luke S Hospital
    Universidad del Valle|Universidad Del Valle, Cali, Division De Ciencias De La Salud
    Internal Medicine
    Dr. Arnoldo Ghitis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghitis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ghitis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ghitis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ghitis works at HCA Florida Broward Cardiology - Plantation in Plantation, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ghitis’s profile.

    Dr. Ghitis has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghitis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    83 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghitis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghitis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghitis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghitis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

