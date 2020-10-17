Dr. Lambroza Arnon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arnon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lambroza Arnon, MD
Dr. Lambroza Arnon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center.
Endoscopy Center of New York201 E 93rd St, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 897-1006
Dr. Lambroza is the top Esophageal Disorder doctor in New York. If you need an endoscopy or any esophageal procedure I cannot say enough wonderful things about Dr. Lambroza and his staff. He is super responsive to calls. I went to one of the highest rated thoracic surgeons in the US. He said "This is who you need to see. He hands down the best there is" as he handed me a piece of paper with Dr. Lambrozas name. I have traveled from CT for the past 6 years to have Dr. Lambroza treat my disorder. For all of the negative reviews - the only thing I can imagine is that these patients require an overly empathetic and hand holding doctor. Dr. Lambroza is very kind but he is very focused and I can see that misread by overly needy patients. I would recommend him to any friend family member or stranger. He is the best.
About Dr. Lambroza Arnon, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Internal Medicine
