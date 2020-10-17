See All Gastroenterologists in New York, NY
Dr. Lambroza Arnon, MD

Gastroenterology
3.9 (15)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lambroza Arnon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center.

Dr. Arnon works at Endoscopy Center of New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heartburn, Indigestion and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Endoscopy Center of New York
    201 E 93rd St, New York, NY 10128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 897-1006

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Lambroza Arnon, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1760562656
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lambroza Arnon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arnon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arnon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arnon accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Arnon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arnon works at Endoscopy Center of New York in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Arnon’s profile.

    Dr. Arnon has seen patients for Heartburn, Indigestion and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arnon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Arnon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arnon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arnon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arnon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

