Dr. Aron Berkman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berkman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aron Berkman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aron Berkman, MD
Dr. Aron Berkman, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.
Dr. Berkman works at
Dr. Berkman's Office Locations
-
1
Florida Intl. Univ. Board of Trustees800 SW 108th Ave Ste 100, Miami, FL 33174 Directions (305) 348-3627
-
2
Florida International University11200 Sw 8th St, Miami, FL 33199 Directions (305) 348-3627
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berkman?
He is the best Dr that I ever had.
About Dr. Aron Berkman, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1447347851
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berkman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berkman accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berkman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berkman works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Berkman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berkman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berkman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berkman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.