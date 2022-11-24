Dr. Aron Block, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Block is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aron Block, DPM
Overview of Dr. Aron Block, DPM
Dr. Aron Block, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lombard, IL.
Dr. Block works at
Dr. Block's Office Locations
1
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group130 S Main St Ste 202, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (331) 221-9004
2
University Foot and Ankle Surgical Facility552 S Washington St Ste 116, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (331) 221-9880
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Helpful information, good care and no complaints of my care of feet.
About Dr. Aron Block, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1538653084
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Block has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Block. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Block.
