Dr. Aron Block, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (4)
Map Pin Small Lombard, IL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Aron Block, DPM

Dr. Aron Block, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lombard, IL. 

Dr. Block works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Lombard, IL with other offices in Naperville, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Block's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    130 S Main St Ste 202, Lombard, IL 60148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 221-9004
  2. 2
    University Foot and Ankle Surgical Facility
    552 S Washington St Ste 116, Naperville, IL 60540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 221-9880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus
  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Nov 24, 2022
Helpful information, good care and no complaints of my care of feet.
— Nov 24, 2022
About Dr. Aron Block, DPM

  • Podiatry
  • English
  • 1538653084
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Aron Block, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Block is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Block has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Block has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Block. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Block.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Block, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Block appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

