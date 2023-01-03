Dr. Kayani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arooj Kayani, MD
Overview of Dr. Arooj Kayani, MD
Dr. Arooj Kayani, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.
Dr. Kayani's Office Locations
Scottsdale Pulmonary and Critical Care7301 E 2nd St Ste 315, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 994-9838
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is so through and helps us understand how what we need to do.
About Dr. Arooj Kayani, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1851653521
Education & Certifications
- SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kayani accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kayani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kayani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kayani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kayani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kayani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.