Dr. Arousha Davatgarzadeh, MD

Hospice & Palliative Medicine
4.3 (14)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Arousha Davatgarzadeh, MD

Dr. Arousha Davatgarzadeh, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

Dr. Davatgarzadeh works at Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center in Woodland Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Davatgarzadeh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center
    5601 De Soto Ave, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 574-2273
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    3500
    21263 Erwin St, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 515-3500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Hospital Los Angeles

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 22, 2022
    Dr. D. is a caring, knowledgeable physician. He makes me feel important and cared for. I am so lucky to be his patient.
    Adele Rubin — Jul 22, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Arousha Davatgarzadeh, MD
    About Dr. Arousha Davatgarzadeh, MD

    Specialties
    • Hospice & Palliative Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033213111
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arousha Davatgarzadeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davatgarzadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davatgarzadeh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davatgarzadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davatgarzadeh works at Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center in Woodland Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Davatgarzadeh’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Davatgarzadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davatgarzadeh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davatgarzadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davatgarzadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

