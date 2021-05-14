Overview

Dr. Arpan Goel, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Bronxville, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Sri Devaraj Urs Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Goel works at ColumbiaDoctors - 1 Pondfield Road in Bronxville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.