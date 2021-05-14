Dr. Arpan Goel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arpan Goel, MD
Dr. Arpan Goel, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Bronxville, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Sri Devaraj Urs Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
ColumbiaDoctors - 1 Pondfield Road1 Pondfield Rd, Bronxville, NY 10708 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Goel is both an extraordinary surgeon and individual. He is thorough, attentive, patjent, kind and caring. He always made himself available for my a d my families many needs and questions before, during, and after my surgery. He is truly an amazing surgeon.
- 24 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University|Beth Israel Deaceness Med Ctr|Harvard Medical School|Harvard University|Jacobi Medical center
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine|West Virginia University
- Sri Devaraj Urs Medical College
