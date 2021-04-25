Dr. Arpee Yeretzian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeretzian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arpee Yeretzian, MD
Overview
Dr. Arpee Yeretzian, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Yerevan State Medical University Named For Mkhitar Heratsi and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Yeretzian works at
Locations
Descanso Family Practice1818 Verdugo Blvd Ste 200, Glendale, CA 91208 Directions (818) 246-5900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
PERFECT !!!
About Dr. Arpee Yeretzian, MD
- Family Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1114980562
Education & Certifications
- St Mary Nazareth Hospital Center
- Yerevan State Medical University Named For Mkhitar Heratsi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yeretzian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yeretzian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yeretzian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yeretzian works at
Dr. Yeretzian speaks Arabic.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeretzian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeretzian.
