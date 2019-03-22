Overview of Dr. Arpenik Avakian, MD

Dr. Arpenik Avakian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edmonds, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Yerevan State Med Sch and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Avakian works at Washington Center for Pain Management in Edmonds, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.