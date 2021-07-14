Dr. Arpit Dave, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dave is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arpit Dave, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arpit Dave, MD
Dr. Arpit Dave, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPH HOSPITAL AND HEALTH CENTER.
They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dave's Office Locations
- 1 395 N Silverbell Rd, Tucson, AZ 85745 Directions (520) 319-5000
Mayo Clinic13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 301-8000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dave was very professional and answered all my questions
About Dr. Arpit Dave, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1992090013
Education & Certifications
- SAINT JOSEPH HOSPITAL AND HEALTH CENTER
