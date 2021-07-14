Overview of Dr. Arpit Dave, MD

Dr. Arpit Dave, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPH HOSPITAL AND HEALTH CENTER.



They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.