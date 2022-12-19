Overview

Dr. Arpit Patel, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center and Chandler Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Arizona Colorectal Expert in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Anal or Rectal Pain and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.