Dr. Arpit Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arpit Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Arpit Patel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plainfield, IL.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
-
1
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group16519 S Route 59 Ste C, Plainfield, IL 60586 Directions (630) 646-5020
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
This was my first visit with Dr. Patel. I was very impressed with his professionalism. He seemed to really care not only about my health, but about me personally. I trust him fully andI look forward to his being my doctor for a long time.
About Dr. Arpit Patel, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Gujarati
- 1740711050
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.