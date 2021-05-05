Dr. Arqam Zia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arqam Zia, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Arqam Zia, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Canton, MI. They graduated from Dow Medical College / Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Diabetes Thyroid & Endocrinology Clinic Pllc1600 S Canton Center Rd Ste 2200, Canton, MI 48188 Directions (734) 999-8067
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
dr. zia helped me manage my gestational diabetes through my pregnancy . He was greeat offered telehealth appointments and replies very quickly to messages sent thru the portal they have set up with them which helped me better manage my diabetes. Always able to see me as soon as needed when sudden changes would happen to my sugar levels. Highly recommend him as a doctor.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1225028681
Education & Certifications
- DMC/Wayne State U
- Lincoln Med & MH Ctr-NY Med Coll
- Dow Medical College / Dow University Of Health Sciences
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Zia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zia works at
Dr. Zia has seen patients for Adrenal Insufficiency, Subacute Thyroiditis and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Zia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.