Dr. Arriyan Dowlatshahi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dowlatshahi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arriyan Dowlatshahi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arriyan Dowlatshahi, MD
Dr. Arriyan Dowlatshahi, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from ALBERT-LUDWIGS- UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Beverly Hospital.
Dr. Dowlatshahi works at
Dr. Dowlatshahi's Office Locations
-
1
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center - OB/GYN330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 667-3940
-
2
Mt Auburn Hospital Dept of Psychiatry330 Mount Auburn St, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 667-3940Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Beverly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dowlatshahi?
He is the BEST. I truly feel blessed to have had him as my surgeon while he was in his at UMass. I have never met a more caring and compassionate surgeon in my life. The work he did was spectacular and the care he gives his patients is better then any other doctor I have known. He cares so much about his patients and what will help them. He does better work than many surgeons twice his age with decades more of experience. Just truly a talented doctor with a great smile and good bedside manner.
About Dr. Arriyan Dowlatshahi, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1124331061
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT-LUDWIGS- UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dowlatshahi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dowlatshahi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dowlatshahi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dowlatshahi works at
Dr. Dowlatshahi has seen patients for Wound Repair and Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dowlatshahi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dowlatshahi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dowlatshahi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dowlatshahi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dowlatshahi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.