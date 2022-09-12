Dr. Arsalan Khawaja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khawaja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arsalan Khawaja, MD
Overview
Dr. Arsalan Khawaja, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Allston, MA.

Locations
SMG Brookline Primary Care226 Harvard Ave Ste 3, Allston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 272-2495
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khawaja?
He listens which is impossible to find in the US despite all The education and training. So yes, recommended because he understand the patient is the one living in his own body. Not sure about treatment because I am just starting so I don’t have a reference so this would be updated then.
About Dr. Arsalan Khawaja, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1447605837
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khawaja has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Khawaja using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Khawaja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Khawaja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khawaja.
